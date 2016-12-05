Oklahoma authorities search for seria...

Oklahoma authorities search for serial arsonist

Monday Dec 5

In 2015, officials say 21-year-old Daniel Caleb Beaty was convicted of 26 counts of felony arson in Cherokee County. According to the Tahlequah Daily Press , Beaty confessed that he had set 40 fires in the past couple of years in the Tahlequah area.

