New Grant To Help Fight Tahlequah Crime Increase

Thursday Dec 15

A Green Country Police Department is putting more officers on the streets to fight back against burglars. Tahlequah Chief of Police Nate King said they're seeing three times as many car break-ins and a new grant will help crack down on criminals.

