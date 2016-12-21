Indian Road to close for repairs
District 2 Sequoyah County Commissioner Steve Carter announced Wednesday that Indian Road will be closed for about a 20-day period, beginning Jan. 9. "All the water received from last year's flooding caused a culvert to fail, so it's a 'have to' case," Carter said. "It needs to be done now and we want everyone coming through to be safe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Thu
|none
|14
|Ryan Kirk (Feb '15)
|Wed
|-Daquah
|4
|undercover operations? (Mar '13)
|Dec 23
|meeez
|16
|Fun older woman ! (Jul '15)
|Dec 22
|horny
|24
|Nude selfies from local chicks
|Dec 19
|Love me some nudes
|1
|What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15)
|Dec 16
|Dude shorts
|9
|Share stories about blonde with good sex! Cakie
|Nov '16
|Nsadude
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC