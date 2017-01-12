honors trio of military veteran brothers

The Cherokee Nation honored a trio of military veteran brothers with the Medal of Patriotism at the December Tribal Council meeting. James Dause, 72, of Fort Gibson; Daniel Dause, 67, of Tahlequah; and Willie Dause, 79, of Fort Gibson, received the medals from Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker and Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden acknowledging their service to the country.

