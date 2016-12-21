Cne RFP: Sunbeam Glass Bakeware Everyday Casserole Dish Set for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 750 Sunbeam Everyday Casserole Dish Sets for promotional giveaway. This set is from Sunbeam and contains 3 pieces: 1 rectangular baking dish at 2.3 qts, 1 rectangular baking dish at 1.7 qts, and 1 rectangular baking dish at 1/1 qts.

