Cne RFP: Rustic Cuff C.O.M. Subscriptions for a Year Promo Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 10 Rustic Cuff "Cuff of the Month" subscriptions for one year for promotional giveaway. Please bid using the following specifications: a 10 separate subscriptions a Rustic Cuff brand only a Subscriptions will be for ONE YEAR Please email any questions to the buyer at [email protected]

