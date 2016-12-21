Cne RFP: Multiple Televisions for Promotional Giveaway

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for Multiple Samsung Televisions for promotional giveaway. Please bid using the following specifications: a TWELVE - 32" Samsung smart TV's a FOUR - 50" Samsung Smart TV's a ONE - 70" Samsung Smart TV a Units must be on property at zip 74344 on or before Friday, January 6, 2017.

