Cherokee spirituality straddles past, present and future

WORLDS IN COLLISION: Spirituality plays an important role in the daily lives and perspectives of many members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee. While each person interprets and practices these beliefs differently, members of the community, like the Cherokee Friends of the Museum of the Cherokee Indian , are working to educate fellow tribal members and the non-native world on the traditions and heritage of their people and preserve it for future generations.

