Cherokee Nation attorney general: Tribe must OK gay marriage

Attorney General Todd Hembree's opinion, which was issued Friday, says parts of a 2004 tribal law that defined marriage as "a civil contract between one man and one woman" and prohibited marriage between two persons of the same sex violate the Cherokee Constitution, which requires the equal treatment of tribal citizens. "The right to marry without the freedom to marry the person of one's choice is no right at all," Hembree wrote in his opinion.

