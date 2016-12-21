Cherokee County man sentenced in ranc...

Cherokee County man sentenced in rancher's death

Friday Dec 2

A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection to the death of a rancher in 2015. The Tahlequah Daily Press reports that Cheyenne Mason Watts pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday in the death of 88-year-old Charley Kirk.

