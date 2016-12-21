Catoosa Speaker Coverage
STANDARD "DESCRIPTION": Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for JBL speaker procurement and installation. Bids are to be returned to the Buyer Courtnie Gourd no later than Friday, 12/16/16 at 11:00AM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tahlequah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|undercover operations? (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|meeez
|16
|Fun older woman ! (Jul '15)
|Thu
|horny
|24
|Nude selfies from local chicks
|Dec 19
|Love me some nudes
|1
|What girls sleep around in this town?? (Jul '15)
|Dec 16
|Dude shorts
|9
|D.A.R.P. Foundation (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|a client
|13
|Share stories about blonde with good sex! Cakie
|Nov '16
|Nsadude
|3
|skank angel proctor (Nov '12)
|Oct '16
|Udontknowme13
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tahlequah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC