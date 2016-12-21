800 Flip Copper Pans 2-in-1 Cookware for Promotional Giveaway
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 800 Flip Copper Pans 2-in-1 cookware, see the picture attached. Items should be delivered to zip code 74954, in hands, no later than 1/31/17.
