4- 4PC Louis Vuitton Luggage Sets for Promotional Giveaway
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for 4- 4pc Louis Vuitton Luggage Sets. Each set will consist of the following : 1 Horizon 55 hard sided roller 1 Keepall 60 1 King size Toiletry bag 1 Nice or 1 Nice BB All items should be in the monogram canvas color design and substitutes will not be accepted on this bd.
