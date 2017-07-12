WA: Sound Transit to Test New Bypass ...

WA: Sound Transit to Test New Bypass Tracks

July 12--Two weeks after an Amtrak train went off the rails in Steilacoom, the new railroad tracks that will keep passenger trains off that scenic -- but out-of-the-way-- coastal route are about to get their first extensive testing. Sound Transit will run a test train this weekend on a series of 50-mph runs from Tacoma to DuPont along the new Point Defiance Bypass route to test tracks and signals, the agency said Monday.

