Tumwater parade is all Red,White and Blue
Stunt pilot Vicky Benzing flies her 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane around the Tacoma area. She will be performing at Freedom Fair on July 4. Crews put a derailed Amtrak locomotive back on the tracks in Steilacoom next to the bridge over Chambers Creek and tow it away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jun 30
|Jessica Vizcarra-...
|77
|Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13)
|Jun 30
|Where he go
|14
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC