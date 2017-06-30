Train cars derail in Washington; minor injuries reported
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a train derailment near Chambers Bay on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Tacoma, Wash. There appear to be only minor injuries from the waterfront derailment of the Amtrak Cascades train near the town of Steilacoom, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
