Man charged with murder in death of mother's boyfriend

A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his mom's boyfriend July 4 south of Tacoma. The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office says Tyler Thiel was charged Thursday in the death that prosecutors say happened while Thiel was assaulting 52-year-old Stephen Gale in Steilacoom.

