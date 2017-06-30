Man charged with murder in death of mother's boyfriend
A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his mom's boyfriend July 4 south of Tacoma. The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office says Tyler Thiel was charged Thursday in the death that prosecutors say happened while Thiel was assaulting 52-year-old Stephen Gale in Steilacoom.
