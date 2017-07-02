Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries
Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries Several rail cars threaten to fall into bay in Amtrak derailment near Tacoma, Wash. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tGbVu0 Police in western Washington State said an Amtrak train derailment southwest of Tacoma threatened to send several rail cars into the Puget Sound but resulted in only minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Jessica Vizcarra-...
|77
|Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13)
|Jun 30
|Where he go
|14
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC