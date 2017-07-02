Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no ...

Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries

6 min ago Read more: USA Today

Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries Several rail cars threaten to fall into bay in Amtrak derailment near Tacoma, Wash. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tGbVu0 Police in western Washington State said an Amtrak train derailment southwest of Tacoma threatened to send several rail cars into the Puget Sound but resulted in only minor injuries.

