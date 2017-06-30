Amtrak train derailed on special section of track

An Amtrak train that derailed Sunday in Washington state was traveling through a section of track that contains a switch that will move a train off-course if the drawspan on the approaching bridge is open. It's unknown if that switch caused the derailment, and officials continue to investigate how the Amtrak Cascades 506 went off-track with 267 people aboard, leaving some with minor injuries, according to the Seattle Times .

