Widowspeak - "Dog" Video

Today, the dreamy and countrified band Widowspeak - once a duo, now a quartet - are announcing that they'll follow up 2015's All Yours with the new album Expect The Best later this summer. Frontwoman Molly Hamilton wrote the songs while she was living in Tacoma, Washington, and the band recorded them with Swans/Real Estate producer Kevin MacMahon.

