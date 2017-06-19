Widowspeak - "Dog" Video
Today, the dreamy and countrified band Widowspeak - once a duo, now a quartet - are announcing that they'll follow up 2015's All Yours with the new album Expect The Best later this summer. Frontwoman Molly Hamilton wrote the songs while she was living in Tacoma, Washington, and the band recorded them with Swans/Real Estate producer Kevin MacMahon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|sportyk
|75
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC