Washington residents paying more for ...

Washington residents paying more for gas than most of the country

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Columbian

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Washington on Monday morning was $2.87, according to the online gas price aggregator gasbuddy.com. Only residents of California , Hawaii and Nevada pay more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 26 Keileigh Hagedorn 74
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 22 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,623,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC