Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died

The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help.

