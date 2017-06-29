Washington man drowns in same lake where mom, brother died
The News Tribune newspaper reports that 44-year-old Anthony Fuentes had been fishing with his 12-year-old son on the shore of Lake Kapowsin, southeast of Tacoma, last Sunday when the boy's raft floated away. He began having trouble and the boy went to get help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13)
|2 hr
|Where he go
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Thu
|Shelley ODonahue
|76
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC