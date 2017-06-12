Washington man charged with murder in Oregon shooting

A man identified by Oregon police last month as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a father of three has been arrested. Court records show 35-year-old Tyree Houfmuse of Tacoma, Washington, faces charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old James Cragun, killed May 27 at an apartment complex in Hermiston, Oregon.

