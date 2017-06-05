Washington granted Real Id extension, but only through mid-July - Tue, 06 Jun 2017 PST
In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States. OLYMPIA - Even though Washington state officials asked for an extension from compliance from enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards through October 2020, they said Tuesday federal officials have informed them that at this point their extension will only be granted through the middle of next month.
