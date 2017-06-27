UW study: Seattle's increased minimum...

UW study: Seattle's increased minimum wage hurts workers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

How much do you need to earn to rent a place in Seattle? How about in Tacoma, or Skamania, or anywhere in Washington? The National Low Income Housing Coalition figured out how many hours at minimum wage you would need to work to afford a place to live. We gathered the top and bottom five counties in Washington here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Jun 18 sportyk 75
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May '17 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC