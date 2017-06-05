University club mentors high schooler...

University club mentors high schoolers in computer science

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JUNE 3-4 - In this May 2017 photo, University of Puget Sound sophomore Jake Redman, left, assists Lincoln High School student Antony Vo at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash. Redman is part of Beta Coders, a group from the University of Puget Sound that tutors Lincoln students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 26 Keileigh Hagedorn 74
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 22 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,876 • Total comments across all topics: 281,541,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC