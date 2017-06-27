This is the perfect angle on Clint Dempsey's equalizer
There might not be a better angle on Clint Dempsey's 94th-minute equalizer than the one from right behind the goal. Who would have guess that Tacoma native Marcus Trufont's Barbershop would be the one to shoot it so perfectly? The Barbershop Show , which features Trufont and former University of Washington running back Terry Hollimon, is an internet-based multi-media show.
