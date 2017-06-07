The Morning News: Comey Preps for Sen...

The Morning News: Comey Preps for Senate Intelligence Committee,...

The Stranger

Trump Announces Pick for FBI Director: It's Christopher Wray , a former assistant attorney general who oversaw the Justice Department's criminal division under former President George W. Bush, The New York Times reports. Unsurprisingly, Trump made the announcement on Twitter: I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI.

