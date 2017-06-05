The 5 most read stories on The Olympian.com last week
Another week of news dominated by The Evergreen State College, but it was Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby's comments about the downtown warming center that was last week's most read story. 1. Why Olympia's mayor doesn't want to fund a program designed to help the homeless : Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby publicly withdrew her support Tuesday for the Winter Warming Center operated by Interfaith Works in downtown Olympia.
