Tacomaa s gigantic rubber ducky is ru...

Tacomaa s gigantic rubber ducky is ruffling feathers in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bellingham Herald

The gigantic rubber duck plying the waters of Tacoma for the Festival of Sail is bird non grata in Canada. In Tacoma, visitors are already snapping selfies in front of what's billed as the world's largest rubber duck as it floats near the Museum of Glass on the Foss Waterway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 26 Keileigh Hagedorn 74
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC