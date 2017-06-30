Tacoma, WA Protesters Target Liquefied Natural Gas Plant
Meanwhile, in Tacoma, Washington, members of the Puyallup Tribe and their allies held a protest Thursday at the construction site of a liquefied natural gas facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jun 30
|Jessica Vizcarra-...
|77
|Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13)
|Jun 30
|Where he go
|14
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC