Tacoma Little Theatre presents Specia...

Tacoma Little Theatre presents Special Performance of Love, Loss, and What I Wore

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Tacoma Little Theatre is pleased to partner with Found Space Productions for a special staged reading of Love, Loss, and What I Wore to benefit Planned Parenthood of the Greater Northwest and Hawaiian Islands. Love, Loss, and What I Wore is written by Nora and Delia Ephron and is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory that covers all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 26 Keileigh Hagedorn 74
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 22 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC