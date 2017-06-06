Tacoma Little Theatre presents Special Performance of Love, Loss, and What I Wore

Tacoma Little Theatre is pleased to partner with Found Space Productions for a special staged reading of Love, Loss, and What I Wore to benefit Planned Parenthood of the Greater Northwest and Hawaiian Islands. Love, Loss, and What I Wore is written by Nora and Delia Ephron and is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory that covers all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black.

