Store owner sentenced to 8 years for ...

Store owner sentenced to 8 years for killing shoplifter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The man's attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber. TACOMA, WA Members of a Washington state man's family were overcome with emotion as he was taken away in handcuffs to serve more than eight years in prison for second-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Jun 18 sportyk 75
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May '17 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,139 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC