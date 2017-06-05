Soldier whose stolen-valor scam began in Iraq will end in prison
After lying about a rocket in Iraq, post-traumatic stress disorder and a brain injury; after bilking 16 agencies out of more than $600,000; and after copping to two counts of fraud last year, former National Guard soldier Darryl Lee Wright is going to prison, a Washington state U.S. attorney's office said. In a case of stolen valor described by a U.S. District Court judge as "nefarious," the former captain in the Idaho National Guard was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Wash., last week to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and $646,300 in restitution.
