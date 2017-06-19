Short a chicken nugget, she pulled a gun at a drive-through. Then she hid in an attic
So police said she pulled out a handgun and pointed it through the drive-through window at two employees working in the fast food restaurant outside Tacoma, Wa. By the time Pierce County sheriff's deputies arrived, the employees were crying and the sedan driven by the armed woman was long gone.
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|sportyk
|75
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
