Shhh, Look, It's a Lesser-Spotted Refrigerated Maersk Container
Charles Fox was walking between stacks of shipping containers this week in a storage yard near Interstate 465, when he spotted just what he hoped for-a unicorn. Forty feet long and 9'6" high, sandwiched between two rust-colored boxes of the same dimensions, was a container with a logo for Gateway Management Services, a fleet taken over more than 10 years ago by Textainer Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jun 18
|sportyk
|75
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC