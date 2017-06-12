Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US
Demonstrations against Islamic law Saturday in cities across the US drew counter-protests by people who said they stoked unfounded fears and a distorted view of the religion. Hundreds marched through downtown Seattle, banging drums, cymbals and cowbells behind a large sign saying "Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|10 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC