Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Times of Israel

Demonstrations against Islamic law Saturday in cities across the US drew counter-protests by people who said they stoked unfounded fears and a distorted view of the religion. Hundreds marched through downtown Seattle, banging drums, cymbals and cowbells behind a large sign saying "Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbors."

