Old instruments get new life with Painted Violins fundraiser for...
Though they are no longer able to play music, a collection of dilapidated string instruments have been given a new look and purpose from several Gig Harbor artists as part of a fundraiser for local youth. The Painted Violins fundraiser auction is being organized by Altrusa International of Gig Harbor to raise money for its scholarship fund for the Peninsula Youth Orchestra, said Nancy Hohenstein, Altrusa president.
