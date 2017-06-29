OKC Dodgers: Four Dodgers named All-S...

OKC Dodgers: Four Dodgers named All-Stars

Four Dodgers were selected Wednesday for the Pacific Coast League All-Stars to play at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Tacoma, Wash., which ties Reno for the most representatives from the PCL. Second baseman Willie Calhoun, outfielder Alex Verdugo and starting pitcher Wilmer Font were elected by the vote of league managers, general managers and broadcasters/media.

