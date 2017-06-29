OKC Dodgers: Four Dodgers named All-Stars
Four Dodgers were selected Wednesday for the Pacific Coast League All-Stars to play at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in Tacoma, Wash., which ties Reno for the most representatives from the PCL. Second baseman Willie Calhoun, outfielder Alex Verdugo and starting pitcher Wilmer Font were elected by the vote of league managers, general managers and broadcasters/media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Shelley ODonahue
|76
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC