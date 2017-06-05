Mom dies when son, 6, runs her over with van

Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 9:12AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai A pregnant woman died after her 6-year-old son accidentally ran over her with the family minivan this week. Shannon MacLeod, 35, of Tacoma, Washington, was found pinned beneath the vehicle by emergency responders in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park on Monday, according to Tacoma's The Mountain News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.