Mom dies when son, 6, runs her over with van
Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 9:12AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai A pregnant woman died after her 6-year-old son accidentally ran over her with the family minivan this week. Shannon MacLeod, 35, of Tacoma, Washington, was found pinned beneath the vehicle by emergency responders in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park on Monday, according to Tacoma's The Mountain News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May 22
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC