Mom dies when son, 6, runs her over w...

Mom dies when son, 6, runs her over with van

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: ABC15.com

Fire Weather Warning issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Fire Weather Watch issued June 9 at 2:59AM MST expiring June 10 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Fire Weather Warning issued June 8 at 9:12AM MST expiring June 9 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai A pregnant woman died after her 6-year-old son accidentally ran over her with the family minivan this week. Shannon MacLeod, 35, of Tacoma, Washington, was found pinned beneath the vehicle by emergency responders in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park on Monday, according to Tacoma's The Mountain News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi... Jun 3 Elise R Gingerich 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) May 26 Keileigh Hagedorn 74
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May 22 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 22 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC