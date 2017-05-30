Mike Gavronski Wins Ten Round Decision Over Rankin
TACOMA, Wash. Battle at the Boat held its 20th anniversary show on Saturday and Mike Gavronski celebrated by picking up his 10th career victory at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Sat
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May 22
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC