Kitten Belonging To Fatal Crash Victim Returned To Family

A Tacoma, Washington, man woke up last week to a $1,200 surprise in his PayPal account. Alan Trusler was trying to send his daughter the money as a birthday present via the online account using her cellphone number, but his daughter Melissa Trusler, was assigned Gerrell McAllister's old number and McAllister never took his old phone number off his PayPal account, The Tacoma News Tribune reported.

