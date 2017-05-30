Kitten Belonging To Fatal Crash Victim Returned To Family
A Tacoma, Washington, man woke up last week to a $1,200 surprise in his PayPal account. Alan Trusler was trying to send his daughter the money as a birthday present via the online account using her cellphone number, but his daughter Melissa Trusler, was assigned Gerrell McAllister's old number and McAllister never took his old phone number off his PayPal account, The Tacoma News Tribune reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|20 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May 22
|Danny is crazy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC