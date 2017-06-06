Index shows an increase in entrepreneurial activity in the Inland Empire.

ORG XMIT: 300 dpi Fred Matamoros color illustration of Internet entrepreneur standing on computer, swirled by cutting edge text and grabbing the cash. The News Tribune 2007 KEYWORDS: internet startups illustration online invest investing financing high tech work home office new dot com krtbusiness business, krtnational national, krtnamer north america, krtpersonalfinance personal finance, krtusbusiness, krtworkplace workplace, retire, retirement, u.s. us united states, krt, mctillustration, red mundial computadora dinero negocios ilustracion grabado tc contributor coddington matamoros mct mct2007, 2007, krt2007 Riverside/San Bernardino/Ontario rose five spots on the 2017 Kauffman Index of Startup Activity, to No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.