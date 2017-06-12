If you work for minimum wage, you can't afford Seattle
How much do you need to earn to rent a place in Seattle? How about in Tacoma, or Skamania, or anywhere in Washington? The National Low Income Housing Coalition figured out how many hours at minimum wage you would need to work to afford a place to live. We gathered the top and bottom five counties in Washington here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Mon
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC