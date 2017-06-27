Highway patrol unit nabs fugitives, drug suspect in St. Tammany

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office highway enforcement unit has had a productive June so far, making arrests that included a drug possession suspect and a fugitive from the state of Washington, authorities said Tuesday . June 9 -- A deputy stopped a Chevrolet Cruze rental car after he observed the vehicle swerve onto the shoulder of the roadway while driving eastbound on Interstate 12 .

