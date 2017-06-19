Herea s what a government shutdown Ju...

Herea s what a government shutdown July 1 might mean for state workers and services

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Olympian

That's only some of what's in store under a partial government shutdown if state lawmakers can't reach an agreement on Washington's next two-year budget and pass it by midnight on June 30. But state agencies are preparing for the possibility as the Legislature marches toward next week's deadline without a compromise in hand. The state is on the brink of shutdown because of disagreement over how to pay for complex court-ordered fixes to Washington's K-12 school system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Jun 18 sportyk 75
Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week Jun 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not... May 26 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w... May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open May '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May '17 Danny is crazy 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,708 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC