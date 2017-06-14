"Go Back to the Zoo": How Evergreen S...

"Go Back to the Zoo": How Evergreen State College Became a Target For Right-Wing Trolls

After videos of heated student protests went viral and made national headlines, local law enforcement officials received two threats against the college, prompting Evergreen administrators to close and cancel classes for nearly three days. Soon after the campus reopened, Evergreen President George Bridges announced the college's graduation ceremony would be held at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium, rather than its traditional location on campus.

