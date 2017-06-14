"Go Back to the Zoo": How Evergreen State College Became a Target For Right-Wing Trolls
After videos of heated student protests went viral and made national headlines, local law enforcement officials received two threats against the college, prompting Evergreen administrators to close and cancel classes for nearly three days. Soon after the campus reopened, Evergreen President George Bridges announced the college's graduation ceremony would be held at Tacoma's Cheney Stadium, rather than its traditional location on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC