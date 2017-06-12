Evergreen's commencement in Tacoma ballpark
The Evergreen State College held their commencement ceremonies in Cheney Stadium in Tacoma because of recent turmoil and threats involving the college. A Key Peninsula Middle School science class launches "Jelly" the egg into to space to learn more about science and technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mandatory Seahawks Mini Camp Starts This Week
|Jun 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Maintenance will close I-5 ramps between Olympi...
|Jun 3
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Skip Bayless!!!! Dudes a joke. Seahawks are not...
|May 26
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Keileigh Hagedorn
|74
|Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for a w...
|May 24
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Championship Window?: Still wide open
|May 22
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May 22
|Manly Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC