Evergreen to pay $100,000 to rent Cheney Stadium for commencement ceremony
It's going to cost about $100,000 for The Evergreen State College to rent Cheney Stadium in Tacoma for its graduation ceremony on Friday, according to college spokesman Zach Powers. He said about 1,000 students are expected to participate in the ceremony, which is being moved off campus because of safety concerns.
