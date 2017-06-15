Evergreen State Pays $100,000 To Rent Far-Flung Stadium For Commencement After Loony Race Protests
The Evergreen State College will pay approximately $100,000 to rent a nearby minor league baseball stadium for its commencement ceremony this week. The taxpayer-funded school is paying the six-figure sum to rent the stadium for its graduation festivities as a safety precaution following several weeks of racial protests and threats that shut down classes for three days and forced a professor from campus.
